Discover what's on in the Murraylands

AUTHOR TALKS
Author talk with Tony Park
Friday, August 26, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12pm. Author Tony Park talks about his thrilling new novel 'The Pride'. For more information, call 8539 1175.
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee Mannum
Sunday, August 28, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
TOE-TAPPING FUN
M/Bridge Country Music Club
Sunday, August 28, Imperial Football Clubrooms, 11am-4pm; band - Out Of Order, members $10, visitors $12, lunch available, all welcome, contact Brian 8535 4317.
OFF TO THE RACES
Murray Bridge Races
Wednesday, August 31, Gifford Hill Racecourse,11am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
FATHER'S MOMENTO
Creative Kids Crafts
Wednesday, August 31, Murray Bridge Library, 4pm-5pm. Children from 5 and up are invited to a creative crafts evening to make a card for their special father figures. For more information and how to book, contact 8539 1175.
ARTISTIC DELIGHTS
Creative Fusion Exhibition
Until Wednesday, August 31, Mannum Dock Museum, 10am-3pm daily. Explore some creative works from local artists at the Arnold Gallery. For information visit www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au
TAME THE BEAST
Dragon Boat Hat Regatta
Saturday, September 3, Mary Ann Reserve Mannum, 8.30am-3pm. Join in on the dragon boat fun for Mannum's hat regatta. For information visit www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, September 4, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
MARKET DAY
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, September 4, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
ON SONG
Sessions: Jordan Holmes
Sunday, September 11, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm-3pm. Jordan Holmes spend an afternoon at the Murray Bridge Library. For more information, call 8539 1175.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
