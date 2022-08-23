Murraylands residents have been in and checked out the new $16 million Bunnings Warehouse.
The new store replaced the existing smaller building, just down the road, which opened in 2009.
The new warehouse spans around 7500 square metres - more than 3000 square metres larger than the existing store.
Features of the new location include a four-lane trade drive through, a larger nursery, and tool shop, plus an in-store café and playground.
It also has a new Kitchen Design Centre, a newly laid out paint department, bathroom displays, new look trade service area, a wider range of site safety and workwear products in the one location, as well as an aisle for transport and moving needs.
Bunnings complex manager Jade Sander is leading the Murray Bridge team of 95 and, according to Bunnings, the new store has created over 40 new jobs with around 50 existing team members transferring across from the existing store.
Ms Sander said team included a number of skilled experts in areas such as timber, tools, paint, kitchens, plumbing, garden and outdoor living who will be on hand to provide residents with expert advice.
"The new store offers a convenient option for locals who may have previously travelled to larger stores or placed orders with us to access our full range," she said.
