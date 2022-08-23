The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge man wins 100,000 in a recent Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 23 2022 - 8:00am, first published 7:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Bridge Man's Monday boosted by big lotto win

This lucky Murray Bridge man definitely won't sing The Boomtown Rat's 'I Don't Like Mondays' anytime soon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.