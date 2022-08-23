Murray Bridge Man's Monday boosted by big lotto win

This lucky Murray Bridge man definitely won't sing The Boomtown Rat's 'I Don't Like Mondays' anytime soon.
A Murray Bridge man has had his week made after he received the news he won $100,000 in a recent Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
Advertisement
He won the first prize of $100,000 in draw 10653 on Monday, August 22, 2022.
Happily going about his day, he was oblivious to his good fortune until an official from The Lott made contact.
"I'm sorry, I'm stunned," he said.
"I feel great, and I appreciate you so much! "I've been playing Lucky Lotteries for a long time.
"This is great. My partner and I have worked hard our whole lives. I'm not sure what we'll do with it, but I think we'll probably put it towards our new house.
"I think we may even have a little celebration. "Thank you so much!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.