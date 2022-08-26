Swan Reach riverfront revitalisation work to begin

Swan Reach's Len White Reserve is set for a face-lift with work on stage one of the plan upgrades set to start as early as next month.
Stage one and two of the project includes riverbank reclamation works to improve the riverfront area, and an upgrade of the existing playground.
Advertisement
As part of the upgrades, a new toilet facility will be built, new asphalt paths will be installed and two disability accessible carparks will be added.
Mid Murray Mayor Dave Burgess said the project would enhance the picturesque Swan Reach riverfront and create improved facilities for locals and visitors.
"Council has worked closely with the Swan Reach community to create the concept for these improvements in line with the Swan Reach Riverfront and Len White Reserve Masterplan," Mayor Burgess said.
"While there have been some challenges including materials shortages that have delayed the start of these works, and now the impending high flows, we are excited that the project is now in a position for works to begin.
"The upgraded playground will create a popular meeting and play space, with new equipment including swings, trampolines, climbing frames, exercise equipment and nature play elements.
"The addition of connecting paths will make Len White Reserve more accessible, and its connections with the Murray Coorong Trail will put it on the map for more visitors to discover."
The project will begin with the playground upgrade in September which is estimated to be completed in December.
This will then be followed by the remediation works to be undertaken along the riverbank from the jetty to the downstream end of the reserve.
Due to the current high river levels it is expected this will take place from February through to March 2023.
The Mid Murray Council is delivering the project, with Federal grant support from the Building Better Regions Fund -($224,970), the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program($110,00) and the State Government's Open Space and Places for People Grant Funding Program ($44,310).
The new pathways are being provided as links to the Murray Coorong Trail under the Murray Darling Basin Economic Development Fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.