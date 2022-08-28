The Murray Valley Standard

Search along Mallee roads leads to arrest

By Sharon Hansen
Updated August 28 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:36am
SA Police has arrested a Pinnaroo man after finally catching up with him after a 'hide and seek' operation in the Mallee.

Sharon Hansen

