Search along Mallee roads leads to arrest

SA Police has arrested a Pinnaroo man after finally catching up with him after a 'hide and seek' operation in the Mallee.
The 43-year-old was reported to police after he allegedly stole petrol from a Tailem Bend service station at about 11.15am on Wednesday, August 24.
The vehicle he was allegedly driving was a grey Compass Jeep which had been reported stolen the night before from a St Peters address.
Patrols from Keith began a search along the Dukes Highway where they found, and followed the stolen vehicle for a short time before losing sight of it.
The car was sighted on the Ngarkat Highway about 30 minutes later about 15km south of Pinnaroo, allowing police to maintain cordon points while PolAir searched from above, to no avail.
A person of interest matching the man's description was discovered at a Pinnaroo service station about four hours later where police then arrested and charged him with illegal use and making off without payment.
Police searched the area and located the stolen Jeep parked on Joffre Avenue, Pinnaroo
