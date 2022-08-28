Murray Bridge volunteers honoured for care, dedication

Volunteers are the heart and soul of a community - their work enriches people's lives and their dedication provides opportunities, compassion and unselfish caring to the causes they represent.
Two people who fit the mould are Rural City of Murray Bridge volunteers David O'Brien and Robert Hancock.
Since becoming a volunteer at the council's community nursery in 2014, Mr O'Brien penchant for the environment led to his involvement with the Wetlands Close Reserve, near Sturt Reserve.
At the reserve he has weeded and repaired an irrigation system, spread more than 20 truckloads of mulch by hand and introduced more than 1350 plantings.
Robert Hancock has been a familiar face at the council-run Lerwin Aged Care Facility since 2017, where he has made a mark in his volunteer work with residents.
He drives a bus which takes residents on a fortnightly outing and he also takes them on one-on-one trips, along with providing his woodworking skills for projects and activities.
Both men were recently awarded a Premier's Certificate of Recognition for their outstanding volunteer service which recognises their contribution to delivering community services, which was presented by Mayor Brenton Lewis.
Mr Lewis said their work represented the dedication of all volunteers who provide a vital role in the community.
"Council volunteers are a diverse group of people, from all walks of life, who choose to help the Council for the benefit of our community, and we recognise and value the significant commitment and contribution of all of our volunteers," he said.
"These two exceptional volunteers have embraced the spirit of volunteering and made significant contributions in helping to create the proud, safe and progressive community we all enjoy, and I am profoundly grateful for their service."
Councils across the Murraylands provide support to volunteers in areas such as the environment, community care, galleries, libraries, visitor information centres and so much more.
For information on how to become a Murray Bridge council volunteer visit murraybridge.sa.gov.au/volunteering
