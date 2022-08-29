The Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) travelled to Mount Barker to experience one of Australia's premier car restoration centres.
President, Claude Minge, and his wife Liz Minge, have spent the last month organising the ACCMB members visit to Finch Restoration's in Mount Barker.
On Sunday, August 14 this passion became a reality when 40 ACCMB members and guests assembled at their clubrooms at to sign the daily run book and receive directions before setting off in a 50/50 mix of old & new vehicles - due to a day of mixed weather forecasting for those members who were hesitant to take their classics out on a rainy day.
The convoy headed for Mount Barker via the Old Princess Highway, into Nairne, under the freeway, along Bald Hills Rd, and into Oborn Rd, before arriving at Finch Restorations, Australia's Premier Restoration House.
President Minge and ACCMB members were met on the premises by owner, Peter Roberts, who welcomed them in to the restoration house.
With all members present, Mr. Roberts gave a brief history of the Finch organisation - including that Finch business was established in 1965 by the founder, Ray Finch, who occasionally drops in to engage in some manual work.
Finch Restorations was purchased by new owners, Peter & Harbinda Roberts, in 2014, who continued the business with the help of their 40 employees - all with vast levels of skills in the repair, mechanical, spare parts, painting and restoration of veteran and classic vehicles, including motor cycles, from 1890 to 1990.
Mr Roberts took the ACCMB members through the admin building and into shed one - to view and explain the classic vehicles that are currently being restored - before taking them into shed two to view more vehicles and the equipment used to manufacture hard or no longer available panels used in restoration.
Mr Roberts gave the members an informative talk on the major rebuild of a 1973 Ford Falcon XA GT RPO 83, and said the restoration will make it better than new.
From the shed, members were taken through the kitchen area, where morning tea was prepared and served to members by Mrs Roberts.
Although many were more interested in moving on into the camera studio and another shed containing classic and vintage vehicles awaiting their major restorations.
Following the viewing, the members went to the final two sheds, one of which housed vehicles with major woodworking framework being reconstructed with the aid of 3D printing and scanning technology.
Finally, the members visited he all important Finch paint shop, with its two booths used to put the final touch onthe vehicles.
With the 90 minute tour complete, a thank you presentation showing the appreciation of the ACCMB, was made to the Roberts by President Claude Minge.
The ACCMB members then made their way to the Old Mill Restaurant at Hahndorf for lunch, so with all members seated in the main room, lunch was served as members talked about the mornings viewing of the many and varied vehicles being restored.
Vice President, John Courtney offered on behalf of all present, a thank you to the Minges for organising the day, to which all members applauded in the usual manner.
If you want to experience the friendliness of the ACCMB, their next meeting is on Tuesday, September 6 at 7:30 pm, or go to their website at http://autocollectorsmurraybridge.com/
