Community driven projects in the Mid Murray region will receive improvements as the Mid Murray Council delivers community grant boost.
The Mid Murray Council has awarded almost $46,234 in grant funding for 24 projects and initiatives including community events, sporting clubs, facility upgrades and mental health and wellbeing support.
Mid Murray Mayor, Dave Burgess, said the grants would help many of the district's active community groups deliver meaningful outcomes for their areas.
"The Community Grants Program is a positive partnership between Council and our many community organisations, sports clubs and local groups who provide many great programs, initiatives and events across the Mid Murray," Mayor Burgess said.
The Mid Murray Council currently allocates $50,000 each financial year to its Community Grants program.
However, the remaining $3,766 from the 2022/23 budget will be set aside for any Individual Sport and Cultural Grant applications received throughout the year.
Some of the community grant recipients include:
Small Community Grants
Community Event Grants
Community Project Grants
"Each year Council is impressed and inspired by the work these groups undertake to improve local facilities, enhance safety and wellbeing for their communities, and deliver events, places, and programs that foster fun, social interaction, healthy lifestyles and connection," Mayor Burgess said.
The Mid Murray Council has also supported an increase of $30,000 for the Community Grants Program for next financial year, meaning the total funding pool will rise to $80,000.
For more information about the Mid Murray Community Grants Program, including how to apply for future rounds, visit mid-murray.sa.gov.au/community/grants.
