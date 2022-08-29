The Murray Valley Standard

The Coonalpyn Library continues to provide services at Coonalpyn Community Hub

SL
By Sam Lowe
August 29 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Librarian, Katie Dow (Left), with Coonalpyn Community Hub Coordinator, Jane Watson (Right), at the newly located library facility in Coonalpyn. Picture: Supplied

After 41 years of service, the Coonalpyn Library is being relocated to the Coonalpyn Community Hub.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.