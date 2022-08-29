After 41 years of service, the Coonalpyn Library is being relocated to the Coonalpyn Community Hub.
Following the Coonalpyn Primary School going into recess, the library was in need of a new home, and after working with the Coorong District Council, patrons will now be able to source all their library needs at its new location.
Advertisement
Coorong District Council Mayor, Paul Simmons, said he is pleased that this key community service will remain in Coonalpyn and join others already on offer at the Coonalpyn Community Hub.
"Public Libraries play an important role in regional communities, creating warm, welcoming, and inclusive environments that help to reduce social isolation, improve community connections and bring people together," Mayor Simmons said.
"It was important that Council was able to find a new home for the library, with minimal disruption to services."
The Coorong District Council works collaboratively with the Libraries Board of South Australia, Public Libraries SA and the South Australian Education Department to provide public library services to all Coorong residents.
The Coorong District Council hopes that since the library will now be located in the Coonalpyn Community Hub, the community will see benefits in being able to access both library and community hub services together.
The Coonalpyn Library will be open to the public every Wednesday from 10am to 4pm during school terms, and during school holiday periods open times will be advertised accordingly .
The Coonalpyn community have been invited to the grand opening of the newly located facility on Wednesday, September 7, from 2:30pm at the Coonalpyn Community Hub.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.