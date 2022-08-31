Discover what's on in the Murraylands

DRAGON RACING
Mannum Dragon Boat Hat Regatta
Saturday, September 3, Mary Ann Reserve Mannum, 8.30am-3pm. Join in on the dragon boat fun for Mannum's hat regatta. For information https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/mannum-dragon-boat-hat-regatta2
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, September 4, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
MARKET DAY
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, September 4, 9am-2pm, Arnold Park; food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
OFF AND RUNNING
Murray Bridge Races
Wednesday, September 7, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
SUNDAY SONGS
Sunday Sessions: Jordan Holmes
Sunday, September 11, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm-3pm. Jordan Holmes spends Sunday afternoon at the Murray Bridge Library. For more information, call 8539 1175.
AUTHOR TALKS
Author talk with Leonie Kelsall
Monday, September 12, Murray Bridge Library, 1pm-3pm. Former Murray Bridge resident and best selling author, Leonie Kelsal, comes to Murray Bridge. For more information, call 8539 1175.
YOUTH CALLOUT
Rural City of Murray Bridge Youth Council Forum
Wednesday, September 14, Murray Bridge Town Hall, 10.30am-2.30pm. Youth from 12-24 years can participate in the forum, where guest speakers will help the youth shape the future of Murray Bridge. For information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-forum-tickets-379490746037
AUTHOR TALK
with Meredith Appleyard
Monday, September 19, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm, hear from author Meredith Appleyard about her latest book 'Becoming Beth', For more information, call 8539 1175
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee at Mannum
Sunday, September 25, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Murray Valley Standard.
