The Murray Valley Standard

High river flows, possible flooding may impact Murraylands shack owners, river users

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated August 31 2022 - 4:22am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Healthy high flows in River Murray could cause inundation for low lying shack properties in Mid Murray region. Picture: File

Shack owners in the Mid Murray region have been advised to remain alert as high river flows could cause possible flooding in coming days.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.