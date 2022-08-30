Shack owners in the Mid Murray region have been advised to remain alert as high river flows could cause possible flooding.
Following reports of high flows from the Department for Environment and Water (DEW), shack owners in Mannum have been advised by the South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES) to prepare for possible inundation.
Advertisement
While the river is experiencing higher flows, the DEW and SASES have said there is no need for a flood warning yet, only flood advice.
Flows are currently peaking at around 54 gigalitres (GL) a day and are expected to increase to 60 GL by mid-September, however, the SASES do not release flood warnings unless the flows exceed 200 GL per day.
DEW's Manager for Water Delivery, Chrissie Bloss, said that surpassing 60 GL per day is the set threshold for minor flood advice in shack communities.
"At that stage we start to see some more water coming in under the shacks, and most of the shacks are fairly high surf in the area between Cadell and Mannum, so it's mostly to give advice to people that do have shacks to be prepared," Ms Bloss said.
"We don't actually expect to see many shacks with water over the living area level ... but some of the areas will have low level inundation in some of the lower lying areas, so we just want people to be aware."
During the high flow period, the Mid Murray Council has been attending weekly meetings with the SASES, DEW, and the South Australian Police (SAPOL) to ensure they are prepared for any possible flooding.
The Mid Murray Council Director for Infrastructure and Field Services, David Hassitt, said that the council has experienced some minor infrastructure damages further upstream towards Morgan and Cadell however, is preparing for possible higher flows.
"We've initiated contact with all the shack associations, all of the ones that are probably susceptible to having issues, we're meeting with DEW, SASES, SAPOL and other key stakeholders scheduled every Thursday for the duration of the higher flows," Mr Hassitt said.
"With the current flows across the border, we've been monitoring those and we've had teams on the ground which will tend to the swims and also road closures, as need be.
"If the higher flows are as predicted, then we'll be in a position to start isolating some areas, and we've also been, over the last three months, making sandbags available if anyone has any private infrastructure that they'd need to isolate ... so they can actually isolate their personal infrastructure if they're required to," he said.
Regional Operations Coordinator for the SASES, Stefanie Zakrzewski, said it is very difficult to say with any guarantee how far river levels or property impacts will go, but lower lying shack areas between Cadell and Mannum have been classed as being at risk.
"In all seriousness, the river in high flow is beautiful, so we try not to be too alarmist with our warnings, so it's really about preparing property, but also about safety because the water is moving quite quickly," Ms Zakrzewski said.
"It's about providing a bit of awareness to river users as well, so if people are going to launch into the water, just to be mindful that those tows or those flows are quite high, even at the lower rates, even at the 40 GL, we're seeing high flow rates and that has an impact when you're trying to moor and those kind of things."
Though the flood advice is currently specific to shack owners in the Mid Murray region, the DEW has reported that as the peak continues down the river, higher flows will continue to be seen further downstream.
"We're starting to see the flows pick up, in combination with the wind, and it's quite difficult to predict what water levels will be down the end of the river at times," Ms Bloss said.
"There's been a few occasions over the past couple of months where the water level for Lake Alexandrina has risen quite rapidly ... and we've had some advice on that in our last flow report, just to let people know that that can happen.
Advertisement
"Having to shut barrages in combination with higher flows coming into the lakes has made it hard to manage those releases from the lakes," she said.
Ms Zakrzewski said people downstream of Mannum should be aware that they will see increased water levels, but they may not see the same amount of impacts as upstream.
"There may be impacts to community infrastructure and people should definitely be aware of higher flow rates because that speed will still be there ... it shouldn't have too much impact at this flow rate between Mannum and the Lower Lakes, so the communities in those areas should just be aware of higher flows when around the water," she said.
The Rural City of Murray Bridge was contacted regarding the higher flows however was unable to provide comment.
For more information regarding the higher flows and to stay updated with flood advice, visit:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.