The Coorong District Council has introduced a new waste collection service to the community.
Solo Resource Recovery began their waste collection in the Coorong district on Monday, August 29 and Coorong District Council Mayor, Paul Simmons, said they were pleased with the introduction.
"We look forward to working with Solo in the delivery of this essential service to our community," Mayor Simmons said.
Though the service has changed, residents in the Coorong region can expect collections to continue on their current nominated days, as displayed on their 2022 to 2023 waste collection calendar.
"We are mindful of minimising any disruptions to services already in place that our residents rely on and are pleased that we can continue collections as normal," Mayor Simmons said.
Waste transfer stations at Tailem Bend, Coonalpyn, Tintinara and Meningie will remain open according to their current schedule on Wednesdays and Sundays, as well as the weekly drumMUSTER service available every Wednesday for the disposal of chemical drums.
For more information regarding current waste services in the Coorong district and how to book a drumMUSTER service, please contact the Coorong District Council at 1300 785 277.
