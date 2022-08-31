Coorong Cats set to contest River Murray footy, netball in 2023

IT is official; the Coorong Cats will be on the prowl in the River Murray in 2023.
The identity of the River Murray's newest team was revealed on Friday, August 26, born out of the merger of the Meningie and Border Downs-Tintinara football and netball clubs.
In July, the two clubs announced they would be joining forces after years of discussions as the River Murray's oldest football club and the Mallee powerhouse combine to become a new identity.
The clubs - who are still contesting finals in their respective leagues - released conceptual uniforms and logo designs for 2023 with the blue and white design of the AFL's Geelong Cats a likely choice as the football kit.
Meningie Football Club president Adam Hurle said the merger implementation committee completed community consultation in regards to the branding, with the Coorong Cats name and colours the receiving the majority of support.
"We had 174 entries from school groups and people in the community and the overwhelming majority was to be the Coorong Cats," he said.
Hurle said while the implementation committee considered the rich history of both clubs in its final branding, ultimately the chosen branding reflected a fresh start for both clubs.
"We looked at a heap of the history of both clubs and the final concept may feature a bit of that heritage," he said.
In July, Meningie Strategic Sporting Committee chair Brad Biddle said the process of merging the two clubs started some time ago with a view to strengthen numbers and secure a future for sport in the region.
"The process started even before COVID in 2019 ... there has been a lot of dialogue for more than 18 months and their has been a thorough process and consultation," he said.
"(Meningie's) junior football and netball numbers have been low and we didn't see a future in the way things were going."
Meningie currently fields six of the 12 netball grades and is the only club without an under 18 football side.
BDT has a history of playing in the River Murray.
In 1993 the Tintinara Football Club amalgamated with the Border Downs Football Club and played in the River Murray Football League, but in 2002 the club moved to the Mallee league.
BDT's exit from the Mallee Football League will see the competition reduced to five teams.
