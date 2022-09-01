Give blood in Strathalbyn and help save lives

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is visiting Strathalbyn in a couple of weeks, and is looking for volunteers who would like to help change at least one person's life for the better.
Giving blood is one of the most important acts a person can do - even in a time of uncertainty - as it is vital for people who are facing medical challenges.
One in three people in the region will need blood during their lives, and there is a way for people to help make a difference.
Lifeblood will be visiting Strathalbyn on Monday, September 19, from 11am to 7pm, and Tuesday, September 20, from 10.30am to 6pm, will be situated at the Strathalbyn Library at 1 Colman Terrace.
To pre-book a donation time either phone 13 14 95 or visit https://www.donateblood.com.au/donate or use the app.
