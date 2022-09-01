The Murray Valley Standard

Lifeblood to visit Strathalbyn - book your appointment

September 1 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Give blood in Strathalbyn and help save lives

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is visiting Strathalbyn in a couple of weeks, and is looking for volunteers who would like to help change at least one person's life for the better.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.