The Rural City of Murray Bridge will be running a second round of the free native plant program following a surprise success with their first round.
Volunteers from Council's community nursery at the Brinkley Reuse Centre are now working to increase the program from 1,000 free plants to 4,000 for their April 2023 giveaway.
Community Biodiversity Officer, Glenn Dean, said they did not anticipate the level of interest in the free plants and they apologise for any members of the community that were unable to collect any plants.
"It's part of our strategy to make the Rural City of Murray Bridge cooler and greener and to support our local biodiversity," Mr Dean said.
"In addition to our plant giveaway program we will be planting more trees on Council land and across the region."
Residents of Murray Bridge who were unable to collect plants during the first round of the program have been noted and Council will reach out to them as a priority during next year's program.
For more information regarding the next round of giveaways, residents are encouraged to visit the Rural City of Murray Bridge Facebook page.
