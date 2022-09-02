The River Murray International Dark Sky Reserve travelled across the stars for its showcase in Adelaide's Victoria Square.
The city of Adelaide was invited to experience a slice of what the Murraylands has to offer and following the success of the showcase, a local dark sky tour operator has already seen an increase in bookings to visit the reserve.
Advertisement
Kelly Kuhn, owner and tour designer of Juggle House Experiences, said the event was an excellent opportunity to showcase the dark sky reserve to government representatives and the public.
"In between intermittent showers of rain, we saw the Moon and that was the intention, to raise awareness of the importance of light pollution and the importance of protecting darkness, and that's exactly what the International Dark Sky Reserve is meant for," Ms Kuhn said.
"For us, the opportunity to take people from all around the world through the dark sky reserve and meet the Aboriginal people and have them showcase their location is a really great opportunity again to deliver that message of conservation.
"Our guests feel a sense of adventure and they love to disconnect from their everyday world," she said.
South Australian Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison MP, said the dark sky reserve is a prime example as to how the South Australian Government is committed to growing regional tourism experiences and amplifying the support towards conservation and cultural awareness.
"Already there are a number of bus tours, overnight stays, river cruises and viewing sites within the region that allow people to really soak up the dark skies," Ms Bettison said.
"[The] event in Victoria Square is a small glimpse into what's really on offer when you get out and immerse yourselves in the beautiful Murray River, Lakes and Coorong region."
Ms Kuhn said that holding the showcase in Victoria Square acted as a trial experience for possible future events.
"We needed to really get our bearings on the Moon rising, and the time, and being able to view it above the buildings as well," Ms Kuhn said.
"We knew that you can't always see as many stars in the city - because of light pollution - as what you can in our area, but of course having the Moon as a key object and being able to see craters of the Moon is really cool."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.