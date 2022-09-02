The Murray Valley Standard

Welcoming Week to be held in Murray Bridge


By Sam Lowe
September 2 2022 - 3:30am
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis, discusses Welcoming Week for Murray Bridge. Picture: File

The Rural City of Murray Bridge will be celebrating cultural diversity in the community during Welcoming Week.

