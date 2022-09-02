The Rural City of Murray Bridge will be celebrating cultural diversity in the community during Welcoming Week.
The annual campaign, organised by Welcoming Australia, showcases how communities are working to be more welcoming places for all and will be held in Murray Bridge from Friday, September 9, to Sunday, September 18.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis, said that Murray Bridge is one of the most ethnically diverse regions in South Australia.
"We have more than 30 different ethnicities within our community and one in eight of all people who call Murray Bridge home were born overseas," Mayor Lewis said.
"Welcoming Week is a chance for us and our community to show how we care for, respect, and show generosity."
This year's theme for Welcoming Week is 'Where We Belong' and focuses on places and spaces that encourage belonging within the community.
Some of these spaces that have been identified in Murray Bridge include the Regional Gallery, the riverfront and the Murray Bridge Library.
The Rural City of Murray Bridge will be using Welcoming Week as an opportunity to include Traditional Owners of the land as leaders in welcoming activities.
"We respectfully acknowledge the Ngarrindjeri people as the Traditional Owners of the land and respect their culture and identity, and we seek to engage them as leaders in welcoming activities and recognise the importance of cultural diversity and inclusion," Mayor Lewis said.
"By attending or organising local events and spreading welcoming messages, we can encourage mutual understanding, stronger connections and deeper belonging among all residents - new and old."
