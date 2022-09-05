Murray Bridge police warn residents of unpleasant find following the discovery of multiple damaged tyres.
During an early morning patrol on Monday, September 5, police noticed a vehicle with three deflated tyres on Owl Drive.
The patrol alleged the find to be suspicious and alerted more patrols to the area.
Patrols attended and searched the streets surrounding Owl Drive and located thirteen other cars with either slashed or deflated tyres.
Police were able to talk to some vehicle owners following the damage, however, warn others of the possible unpleasant find.
If you locate damaged tyres to your or any other vehicles, please call the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.
Police are asking residents to check CCTV and notify them in the first instance at Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
