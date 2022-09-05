The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Early morning police patrols find damaged tyres in Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
September 5 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police warn Murray Bridge residents of unpleasant find. Picture: File

Murray Bridge police warn residents of unpleasant find following the discovery of multiple damaged tyres.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.