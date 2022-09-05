The eyes have it! Greetings in a time of COVID

A new way of greeting each other has emerged from the depths of COVID-19.
Next time you meet another person while you are both in face-masks, watch the other wearer's eyes.
Although you cannot see the smile beneath the mask, the eyes narrow just slightly because of the grin - and you have "contact" COVID-style.
It is an explosion of emotion that shows we are still "human" behind the covering.
At first, masks seemed to be impersonal as we went about our grey existence under the shadow of lockdowns and isolation.
We then embraced them and, although not worn as often now as previously, they have become part of our culture.
Various colours are worn, although black seems to be the most popular shade.
We don't see them on children and probably never will.
Will mask use fade away and become a relic of the past, of a time when disease loomed large over our land? Who knows?
But next time you encounter a friend, colleague or stranger while you are both wearing a mask, remember: "Smile with your eyes".f
