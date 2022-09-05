Discover what's on in the Murraylands

SUNDAY SONGS
Sunday Sessions: Jordan Holmes
Sunday, September 11, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm-3pm. Jordan Holmes spends Sunday afternoon at the Murray Bridge Library. For more information, call 8539 1175.
AUTHOR TALK
Leonie Kelsall
Monday, September 12, Murray Bridge Library, 1pm-3pm. Author Leonie Kelsall of books like 'The River Gum Cottage' and 'The Wattle Seed Inn' comes to Murray Bridge. For more information, call 8539 1175
HELPING HAND
Jervois Hall
Tuesday, September 13, Jervois Hall annual general meeting, from 7.30pm, committee is vital to maintaining the availability of the hall to the community. For information call Wayne on 0431 119 416.
YOUTH CALLOUT
Rural City of Murray Bridge Youth Council Forum
Wednesday, September 14, Murray Bridge Town Hall, 10.30am-2.30pm. Youth from 12-24 years can participate in the forum, where guest speakers will help the youth shape the future of Murray Bridge. For information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-forum-tickets-379490746037
SPEEDSTERS READY
Practice: All Divisions
Saturday, September 17, Murray Bridge Speedway, 10am-5pm. Competitors hit the track for a practice run before the official opening. For information visit http://www.murraybridgespeedway.com/schedule.asp
AUTHOR TALK
Meredith Appleyard
Monday, September 19, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm, hear from author Meredith Appleyard about her latest book 'Becoming Beth', For information, call 8539 1175
HIT THE TRACK
Official Opening
Saturday, September 24, 5pm, Murray Bridge Speedway, official opening of the 2022/23 season. For information/bookings visit https://tickets.speedwaytickets.com.au/events/23504
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee On The River Mannum
Sunday, September 25, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
SOCIAL FUN
Murray Bridge Pensioners
Wednesday, September 28, 1.30 pm at John Dohler Hall, 31 Swanport Rd, Murray Bridge, guest speakers, activities and more; for information contact secretary Pauline Thiele on 8531 0415.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
