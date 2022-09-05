After World War One broke out, a group of local Murray Bridge residents came together and formed the Murray Bridge branch of the Australian Red Cross.
One-hundred and eight years later, the oldest South Australian Red Cross branch celebrated their big birthday with a lunch at the Swanport Hotel.
Secretary for the Murray Bridge Red Cross branch, Dora Eisen, said it is amazing to see the Red Cross continue with their work over the years, and that without the support of the community, they would not be able to continue their services.
"It's difficult to get young kids to get involved, because today's day is far different to what it was back when mother's were at home, whereas now mother's are busy, they're working, they're taking their children hither and thither ... people are busy," Ms Eisen said.
"A big majority of the members now are like myself, over 80 ... we've got 15 members at the minute, so we're quite pleased with that, but we'd like to see more."
The Murray Bridge branch has been actively supporting the Australian Red Cross to provide comfort, care and protection for people in disasters and other situations.
More recently the Murray Bridge branch has been working to ensure individuals suffering from COVID-19 receive care in the form of phone calls and food drop-offs.
Rose Rhodes, a representative from the Adelaide Red Cross branch, attended the event and brought a cake to celebrate an achievement no other South Australian branch has achieved.
"In itself it's quite an achievement, it's quite a big thing," Ms Eisen said.
