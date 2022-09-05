The Murray Valley Standard

Birthday lunch, one-hundred and eight years of Red Cross in Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
September 5 2022 - 6:30am
Members of the Murray Bridge branch of the Red Cross come together to celebrate the 108th birthday of the branch. Picture: Supplied

After World War One broke out, a group of local Murray Bridge residents came together and formed the Murray Bridge branch of the Australian Red Cross.

