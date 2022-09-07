Jervois show their skill to advance to grand final

The second semi final of the River Murray Football League A grade was set to be a blockbuster between minor premiers Jervois and Imperial.
Jervois had the previous week off and Imperial the week before had a come from behind win against Tailem Bend.
Jervois won the toss and was kicking with a slight breeze to the Adelaide road end for the first quarter.
The teams took the first few minutes to settle in to, then Jervois hit the scoreboard through Ben Hansen roving the pack to score the first goal of the game.
The ruck contests between Imperial Louis DeMichele and Jervois' Harry Barnett was going to be close all game, with the midfield players evenly matched, however at half back interceptions were made for both sides kick not finding their targets.
The Jervois team took advantage of the wind with repeat forward entries.
Jervois scored the first two goals before Gareth Williams scored Imperials first goal soccering through at close range from the goal square.
Dwayne Wilson was finding plenty of the footy for Imperial but the rest of the quarter belonged to Jervois with Josh Scott taking some strong marks up forward and Ben Hansen kicking four majors.
The second quarter saw Jervois push ahead, Josh Scott kick the first, followed by the Love Brothers, Ray and Owen, combined with Owen kicking Jervoi' seventh goal.
The Imperial side rallied and managed to make their way back into the game through Nathan Daish and Mitchell Lienert, both contributing well to push the ball forward.
Dwayne Wilson kicked Imperials second goal from 45 metres out.
The next 15 minutes were played without any goals to either side, Scott McMahon was showing leadership for the Imperial side from half back and then an accurate kick from Sean Samblich landed with a Johnny Boras chest mark which shifted the momentum of the game Imperials way for the remainder of the half.
Imperial's Johnny Boras kicked another late goal in the half to see the Jervois hold on to the lead at half time 7.5 47 to Imperial 4.5 29.
Imperial started the first half strongly to get the first goal with Sam DeMichele kicking straight through from 40 metres out bringing the margin back to 14 points.
Jervois responded with Casey Robins at full back switching play, Zane Barry kicking inside to Ray Love who rolled on and sent the ball deep into Jervois forward line, Dylan Barry snapped truly to put the Bluds up by 20 points.
Owen Love kicked the next goal from 50 metres out to extend Jervois lead.
Hayden Schulz for Jervois had a good quarter being involved in a lot of plays. Jervois kicked five goals to Imperial's two for the quarter with the scores Jervois 12.8 80 to Imperial 6.6.42.
For the final quarter the game play was very even, midfield players battled hard but either side could not get a clear advantage.
Imperial Luke Harrowfield was good for the quarter and Gareth Williams did not give up.
Mitchell Noye for Jervois linked up well and probably covered the most distance of any player on the field. The quarter saw each team score one goal and a number of points each with the final margin being 34 points.
Jervois advancing to the grand final with a hard fought win, 13.11.89 to 7.13.55.
Goals - Jervois: Ben Hansen 5, Josh Scott Owen Love 3, Hayden Schulz Dylan Barry 1
Imperial: Johnny Boras 4, Samuel DeMichele Gareth Williams Dwayne Wilson 1
Best - Jervois: Ben Hansen, Hayden Schulz, Mitchell Noye, Tom Kluske, Harry Barnett
Imperial: Nathan Daish, Ryan Farnham, Luke Harrowfield, Mitchell Lienert, Louis DeMichele
Jervois won the toss and kicked to the clubrooms end in an evenly matched first quarter of the first semi final at LeMessurier Oval on Sunday.
Zac Ewer for Jervois sent the ball forward often turning to kick on to his favoured left foot, however Tailem Bend player Sam Martin also started the game well showing a high level of tackling pressure in the centre, not allowing Jervois midfielders to have any clear run.
Wayne Luckett marked well on half back having the advantage over the Jervois forwards.
The opposing half back for Jervois, Bienfait Bigazi, was also creative setting up plays, both setting the scene for the game as a battle of the defences.
Keelan White was dangerous up forward kicking Tailem Bend single goal for the quarter.
Quarter time score: Tailem Bend 1.2 Jervois 0.1
Tailem Bend kicked with a slight breeze advantage, Jarryd Linde continued to be effective with each of his many disposals.
Lewis Aunger continued to be solid in defence for Jervois and was kept very busy.
Jarrad Cheyne linked up well with James Dawson for Tailem Bend to move the ball forward with Keelan White kicking another two goals for the quarter.
Craig Fidge scored the first goal for Jervois from a long range set shot with eight minutes gone in the quarter, and Tailem bend responded quickly with a goal to Kane Mason.
Liam Rigney roved the forward pack well to snap Jervois second goal late in the quarter.
Half Time score: Tailem Bend 4.3 Jervois 2.2
The third quarter saw the ball see-saw from end to end with both defences working hard to repel the attacking plays.
Zac Ewer marked at half back, switched the ball laterally to a running to James Tzaferis who kicked down the line to a running Kyale Rigney.
This play resulted in a lead up and mark by Brayden Gommers who was effective with the set shot 50 metres out to kick the goal for Jervois.
James Dawson used the ball across half back kicking to Tailem Bend winger Billy Maddaford in space. Jervois player Brenton Wilson had plenty of the football clearing the ball for Jervois.
Three Quarter time score: Tailem Bend 4.4 Jervois 3.7
Turnovers for each side in the last quarter saw no side take the early advantage.
The game was still there to be won for both sides.
Bienfait Bigazi and James Tzaferis did not give up for Jervois in defence however Wayne Luckett and Jarrad Linde were pivotal in keeping the Tailem side steady, keeping the pressure on to help their team.
The Tailem Bend side kept the pressure on for longer and the game momentum stayed in their favour, scoring two goals two points to Jervois one point in the final term.
Tailem Bend held on the for the win, advancing to the preliminary final 6.8.44 to Jervois 3.8.26
Goals - Jervois: Craig Fidge, Brayden Gommers, Kyale Rigney 1
Tailem Bend: Keelan White 4, Kane Mason 2
Best - Jervois: Bienfait Bigazi, James Tzaferis, Brenton Wilson, Brayden Gommers, Tommy Sinclair
Tailem Bend: Jarryd Linde, Sam Martin, Wayne Luckett, Mika Kedrayate, James Dawson
