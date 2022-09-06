A new Pearson on the rise for Murray Bridge golf

It was not Brinkley's famous Dean Pearson but his emerging nephew Craig who, instead, stole the show last Saturday to claim the On Course Golf Stroke competition at Ritter Street.
Powering his way to a stunning score of nett 64 he announced there was a new Pearson to be reckoned with on the golf course.
It was cold first thing in the morning when he teed off but the golf was hot, with Craig also adding an eagle to his round when chipping in his second shot on the 15th hole to clean out the eagles nest of $100 worth of balls.
With almost half of the 123 strong field comprising visitors from the soggy hills courses, it was somewhat of a surprise to see local golfers claim all of the top placings in each of the grades.
Matt Kowald showed the benefit of some midweek practice as he topped the A grade with a strong round of nett 68 finishing well clear of runner up, Luke Woods, with his nett 71.
Carefree B grader, Tyson Wright, put it together in a big way in firing out a brilliant nett 65 to almost win the day but just missed and had to settle instead for a very easy grade victory as he ended up a whopping seven strokes ahead of runner up, Lloyd Norrish, on 72.
"Nifty Neville" Briggs has been showing signs of a golfing pulse in recent rounds and today was his day in returning a very good nett 67 and holding off the challenge of KG Graetz on a countback in C grade.
The ball rundown was more evenly spread between local and visiting golfers with nett 68 scorers Koady Miller and Jakob Hansen leading the way from Tim Steer, Fred Carter and Paddy Secker who each posted good nett 69's.
The "Big Q" Quent Maurice and old timer Colin Baker were solid with their 70's while Patrick Evans, "Stuff" Hall and Shane Williss were next best with 71's.
Andrew Meddle, Bruce Agnew, Peter Allen, Alfred Curtis and Hugh Griffin completed the list with rounds of nett 72 apiece.
There were plenty of stories of out of luck golfers getting stuck in some of the bunkers with reports that some of the sand had clogged up somewhat, making life tougher than normal.
John Bell's five shots in one of the greenside traps on the 17th cannot go unmentioned as it was apparently followed up by an abnormal fit of rage.
Club Champion, Aaron Zrim, was on fire and feeling good standing on the 18th tee just three shots over the card for the day. Nine strokes later his mood had darkened somewhat.
Just clipping the top of a tree with his second shot plopped his ball into some nasty powdery black soil, right next to a tree stump which caused a bladed chip shot to fly over the back and out of bounds.
Having to drop his ball back into the same horrible spot, more pain followed before holing out for a nine and one ruined round.
Patrick Evans broke the back nine with a superb nett 29 to win the Pro comp, and Mark Hodgkison from Echunga put his iron on the 4th hole to within a foot to win the Yabby.
