Residents of Murray Bridge have access to a new community facility at Sturt Reserve following the unveiling of the new wharf shelter.
The new shelter completes stage one of the Wharf Landside Works at Sturt Reserve as part of the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis, and Member for Barker, Tony Pasin, unveiled the new community space that compliments the newly developed Murray Bridge Rowing Club.
Mr Pasin said the unveiling is another investment from the Federal Government that supports Sturt Reserve and the wider Murraylands community.
"I advocated strongly within Federal Government for funding from round three of the Coalition Government's Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program for the wharf shelter and it forms part of a much bigger picture of Federal Government investment into Sturt Reserve," Mr Pasin said.
"The Rural City of Murray Bridge's Riverfront Strategy identified opportunities that encourage more interaction and integration between social, economic and environmental outcomes.
"Sturt Reserve Precinct Plan will achieve these outcomes and I'm thrilled to have successfully delivered Federal Government funding to make these projects possible," he said.
The wharf's design seeks to celebrate and represent not only the region's European history - such as wharf factories and railways -, but the regions Ngarrindjeri history in the form of cultural stories and artworks.
The $450,000 from the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program brings the Federal funding contributions into the Sturt Reserve redevelopment to almost $6 million.
"It's fantastic to see Sturt Reserve continue to progress. I'm looking forward to coming back and celebrating the next exciting chapter in the overall project," Mr Pasin said.
"It's all part of my plan to make the Murraylands a better place to live, work and raise a family."
