The Rural City of Murray Bridge have announced the nominees for the upcoming council elections and where they sit on the ballot list.
Fifteen individuals have nominated themselves to be on the new council, and two have nominated for Mayor in Murray Bridge.
Dawn Patricia Matthews will be the first candidate running for Mayor on the ballot list, and councillor Wayne Brian Thorley will be second.
The list of candidates running for council in the order they will appear on the ballot list are:
As there are more than the required candidates to fill both council and the role of Mayor, a postal vote will be conducted; the postal vote will conclude at 5pm on Thursday, November 10.
For more information regarding voting and council nominations, visit the Rural City of Murray Bridge website here.
