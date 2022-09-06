Fifteen people to stand for Murray Bridge council, two for mayor

Fifteen people have nominated to join the next Murray Bridge council and two will run for mayor after nominations for the November poll were announced.
South Australia heads to polls from mid-October to vote in new local government representatives, with councils across the Murraylands taking part in ballot draws at 4pm on Tuesday after nominations closed at noon.
In the mayoral ballot for Murray Bridge, newcomer Dawn Matthews won the top position on the ticket with previous councillor, Wayne Thorley, in second place.
Topping the councillors' ballot list were new nominees, Tom Haig, in poll position, Lisa Ann Courtney was second, Jean-marie Uwihoreye was third and Liam Richardson sits at fourth.
Previous incumbent Fred Toogood was in fifth, Karen Eckermann was in seventh, Andrew Baltensperger was in ninth, Clem Schubert was in eleventh, John DiMichele was twelfth, Mat O'Brien thirteenth and Airlie Keen in fourteenth.
Other new nominees include Josephine O'Toole in sixth, Mellissa McInerney in eighth, Monica Perrett in tenth, and finally in fifteenth, Jagtar Singh.
The ballot - which is the order that voters will choose from - is important as candidates towards the top of the ticket tend to benefit from a voting bump if people "donkey vote", when voters start at the top and work their way down.
Chief Executive Officer Michael Sedgman oversaw the draw alongside council liaison officer Ros Kruger, and local official returning officer Ken Coventry, who drew the names.
Postal voting for both mayoral and councillors positions open on October 10 and close on November 10.
