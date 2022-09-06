Despite the current lack of skilled workers, Murray Bridge business Graham Edwards Crash Repairs has no intention of closing its doors anytime soon.
The business has been experiencing skilled labour shortages and its owners have taken the search for staff out of Australia.
Co-owner and manager Sharon Pratt, said there was a high demand for skilled workers, but there were not enough local skilled workers to fill the empty jobs.
"I've been advertising for almost two years for a painter and a panel beater; I haven't been able to find one," Mrs Pratt said.
"The apprentices that are coming through slowly are not going to be experienced enough for probably another five to 10 years.
"For a small business to continue on, some of us have no choice but to look overseas, I have previously hired three overseas workers - one is still here at the moment - and just before Christmas, I will be getting another painter from South Africa," she said.
The Motor Trade Association (MTA) has been working to assist small, local businesses like Graham Edwards Crash Repairs to improve the attraction and retention of skilled workers in the regional automotive industry.
Acting MTA chief executive Darrell Jacobs said businesses were crying out for more skilled employees, and South Australia's automotive industry was not immune to the challenges.
"Businesses like Graham Edwards Crash Repairs put their blood, sweat and tears into their operations and we must support them to alleviate workforce shortages," Mr Jacobs said.
"Businesses need support to more easily access skilled migration, particularly for regional locations and for highly skilled and specialised positions which cannot be filled locally."
Mrs Pratt said she and her father, Graham Edwards, had a meeting with Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick and Member for Barker Tony Pasin in August last year to discuss their concerns on finding an overseas workforce, and to help them with the process of hiring an individual who did not meet the standards of an Australian skilled worker.
"We had a Sri Lankan national who was living in New Zealand that wanted to come and work for us but he was failing his English test by two points," Mrs Pratt said.
"That was the main reason that we went to see the politicians, to try and get an exemption for this gentleman, as far as I'm aware, that is still being looked into 12 months later."
Mr Pasin, Mr Pederick and Minister for Education, Training and Skills, Blair Boyer, were contacted for comment.
Mr Pasin said that currently skill shortages were being experienced in most sectors across the economy.
"Local small businesses like Graham Edwards Crash Repairs are a critical component of the local community," Mr Pasin said.
"They are the backbone of our economy and it's essential that they have access to skilled workers they need to ensure they can operate to their full potential.
"The more successful our local businesses are the stronger our communities are," he said.
Mrs Pratt said although her previous discussion with Mr Pasin and Mr Pederick was still being attended to, she was willing to go to them in the future in regards to the shortages.
"They can only put forth our concerns and our recommendations, it needs to go higher up," Mrs Pratt said.
"That higher up needs to have a look at the current skills shortages in Australia and see what can be done ... if need be, I will go higher up myself.
"There are shops around that actually have closed, that I know of, in the city because they don't have the workforce and some of those businesses that have been around a very long time have no alternative but to close," she said.
"We have no intentions of closing any time soon, because of lack of staff."
