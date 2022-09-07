Friends and family of local Murray Bridge resident, Patricia Marsden, came together to celebrate a massive milestone in Patricia's life.
A selection of snacks, cakes, desserts, teas and coffees pleased the 98 year old as she celebrated with the ones she loved.
Denise Viggers, Patricia's daughter, said in the eight years since the pair moved into Murray Bridge, Patricia has played a major role in the Bridge City Church community.
"Mum is a bit quiet and doesn't say much, but we've found people here [in Murray Bridge] are so welcoming, it's a lovely, lovely place," Denise said.
Since Patricia moved into the area, she has become a lot more than a friend, to many she's become another mother.
Pastor Gaye Honeychurch said her and her husband Trevor have adopted the notion that Patricia is another mother to them both, but she is also a lot more than just that.
"It's amazing ... I've never got this kind of treatment before, I'm very happy," Patricia said.
