UPDATE: During a routine early morning patrol, Murray Bridge police have arrested three individuals for the alleged damage to vehicles on Owl Drive earlier this week.
A patrol on Monday, September 5, was alerted to a vehicle with three deflated tyres on Owl Drive and since found thirteen vehicles had suffered the same damage.
Advertisement
At around 12:30am on Thursday, September 8, police were conducting proactive patrols in the area, when they found two individuals, alleged to be acting suspiciously.
Police spoke to the two adults and conducted a search of them, locating knives on both.
Whilst talking to the two individuals, a third person approached the group, who was also searched and found to be in possession of a knife.
The three people were arrested and taken to the Murray Bridge Police Station where police officers conducted further checks.
It was alleged that the three people were also responsible for the damage to a number of vehicles in the early hours of the morning on Monday, September 5.
A 23-year-old male from Strathalbyn, a 23-year-old female from Strathalbyn and a 21-year-old male from Murray Bridge have all been charged with twenty three counts of property damage and two counts of carrying an offensive weapon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.