The Murray Valley Standard
Council Elections

Fourteen to stand for Mid Murray Council, three nominees for mayor

SL
By Sam Lowe
September 8 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballot list drawn for Mid Murray Council. Picture: File

Fourteen people have nominated to join the next Mid Murray council and three will run for mayor after nominations for the November poll were announced.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.