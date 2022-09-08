Fourteen to stand for Mid Murray Council, three nominees for mayor

Fourteen people have nominated to join the next Mid Murray council and three will run for mayor after nominations for the November poll were announced.
South Australia heads to polls from mid-October to vote in new local government representatives, with councils across the Murraylands taking part in ballot draws at 4pm on Tuesday after nominations closed at noon.
In the mayoral ballot for Mid Murray, Simone Bailey, the deputy mayor last term, won the top position on the ticket with nominee Kevin Myers in second place, and previous mayor, Dave Burgess, third.
Of the three council wards in the Mid Murray region, only the Shearer Ward was uncontested, meaning all four nominees have automatically been elected as councillors without need for an election.
The four Shearer Ward councillors are Mandy Toczek McPeake, Kirsty Macgregor, Victoria Hammond and Kelly Gladigau.
As the Eyre Ward and Murray Ward positions were contested, councillors for both wards will be voted in with an election.
Topping the Eyre Ward's ballot list is newcomer Jen Davis, followed by Jakob Gamertsfelder in the second spot, Wayne Tredrea was third and Leonard Forrester sits at the fourth spot.
The six Murray Ward nominations were all first time nominees starting with Kristine Sims in the top spot, Geoff Barber second, Jayne Barnes in third, Roslyn Schultz in the fourth spot, Jim Moss fifth and Kitty Schiansky in the final sixth position.
The ballot - which is the order that voters will choose from - is important as candidates towards the top of the ticket tend to benefit from a voting bump if people "donkey vote", when voters start at the top and work their way down.
Postal voting for both mayoral and councillors positions open on October 10 and close on November 10.
