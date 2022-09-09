Member for Mackillop, Nick McBride, has released a statement following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
"Today is such a sad day for the state, the nation, and the world," Mr McBride said.
Advertisement
"To wake to the news that the Queen had died was an enormous shock, despite her 96 years.
WE REMEMBER THE QUEEN:
"Throughout her more than seven-decade reign, Queen Elizabeth upheld the vow she once made as a young princess - and that was to devote her whole life, to service," he said.
Mr McBride said that though he admired her from afar, she truly was an amazing woman.
He visited Government House earlier today to sign and share his condolences.
"A Queen - but also a mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother,: Mr McBride said.
"My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this extremely sad time.
"Long live the King."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.