The Murray Valley Standard

Flags half-mast, Murray Bridge commemorates the Queen and her service

SL
By Sam Lowe
September 9 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Half-mast flags at the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council chambers. Picture: Sam Lowe

Flags have only been raised to half-mast in Murray Bridge as the community mourns the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.