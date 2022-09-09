Flags half-mast, Murray Bridge commemorates the Queen and her service

Flags have only been raised to half-mast in Murray Bridge as the community mourns the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The Rural City of Murray Bridge (RCMB) CEO, Michael Sedgman said the RCMB notes with sadness the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Advertisement
"Queen Elizabeth was the United Kingdom's longest serving monarch and for the 70 years of her reign was the only monarch, many people ever knew," Mr Sedgman said.
"Queen Elizabeth's reign was notable for her service to her country and the broader Commonwealth and because of that, she will be fondly remembered by many around the world."
WE REMEMBER THE QUEEN:
The council is awaiting any further direction from the State and Commonwealth Government before conducting a formal commemorative service.
"We'll take further advice from either the Department of Premier in Cabinet or the Department of Prime Minister in Cabinet regarding formalities," Mr Sedgman said.
"As a level of government we need to be in step with the two ... but we've noted the Queen's passing with a lowering of the flags today."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.