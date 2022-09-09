The mteSA Employee of the Year award night went off with a bang as employees of all ages gathered to celebrate themselves and their peers.
Employees, trainees and apprentices visited the Murray Bridge Racing Club to join in on the employee awards 25th anniversary.
Chief Executive Officer, Tracey Kelly, said the mteSA celebrated their quarter century with their "biggest night ever"..
Joining the celebrations were Minister for Education, Training and Skills, Blair Boyer, Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis, Minister for Hammond, Adrian Pederick, and Mid Murray Council Mayoral candidate, Simone Bailey.
Nominees were separated into 11 categories including first through fourth year apprentices, first and second year trainees, labour hire employee of the year, full-time employee of the year, school based apprentice/trainee of the year, trainee of the year and apprentice of the year.
