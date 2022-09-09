The Murray Valley Standard
We Were at

Employee of the Year award night celebrates trainees, apprentices of all ages

SL
By Sam Lowe
September 9 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The mteSA Employee of the Year award night went off with a bang as employees of all ages gathered to celebrate themselves and their peers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.