The Murray Valley Standard

Murraylands leaders share condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth

Updated September 12 2022 - 12:50am, first published 12:21am
Member for Hammond, signs a book of condolence upon the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Picture supplied.

Political leaders from the Murraylands have shared their respects and condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

