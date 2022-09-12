Political leaders from the Murraylands have shared their respects and condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Like many of us, Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick was saddened by the news of the death of the Queen.
Mr Pederick said the Sovereign was a constant in a changing world during her 70-year reign.
"The stability she brought and the grace and humility in which she carried out her duties will long be remembered," he said.
"Her dedication to democracy and the rule of law saw her stand with us during times of war and other uncertainty.
"The Queen visited our State seven times and was always interested in our wellbeing and progress."
To send condolences, people can sign the book provided at Mr Pederick's office at 20 Mannum Road, Murray Bridge during office hours or online at www.pmc.gov.au/condolence-form
Member for MacKillop, Nick McBride, said to wake to the news that the Queen had died was an enormous shock, despite her 96 years.
"Throughout her more than seven-decade reign, Queen Elizabeth upheld the vow she once made as a young princess and that was to devote her whole life, to service," Mr McBride said.
"She was the one constant in the lives of generations of Australians.
"While I admired her from afar, she truly was an amazing woman. A Queen, but also a mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother.
"My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this extremely sad time. Long live the King."
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin said Queen Elizabeth was an inspiration and had a great affection for Australia.
Mr Pasin said the Queen would be remembered for her devotion and commitment to service.
"A woman of immense grace and quiet dignity who vowed, at the tender age of 21, to dedicate her life to our service," he said.
"As our second Elizabethan age comes to an end may Her Majesty's extraordinary example of lifelong commitment to duty will continue to inspire us.
"Her Majesty had great affection for Australia and her peoples, visiting 16 times during her reign.
"Her Majesty lived through the pivotal events over her 96 years: war and conflict, depression, recession and decolonisation. She witnessed the first man on the moon and the attainment of civil rights.
"Queen Elizabeth led through immense global change and did it all with grace and dignity, remaining utterly devoted to God, her country and her subjects through every event.
"My thoughts are with His Royal Highness, King Charles III and his extended family as he leads our Commonwealth and the Royal family through this momentous time.
"Long live the King."
