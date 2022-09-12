In a clash of the titans, Mypolonga has won the title of River Murray netball A grade premiers after defeating Imperials by 14 goals.
It was a top of the table encounter on Saturday, September 10, with both sides having great clashes throughout the season; and in the first semi final it was a nail-biting one goal win to Imperials.
This time the Tigers were able to push away with some great court work to have the Blues on the ropes, before taking the title, 49-35.
Kara Martin, from Mypolonga, was named best on court for the final.
A reserves - Imperials 40, Mypolonga 37. Best on court - Akuot Chol, Imperials.
B grade - Mypolonga 37, Ramblers 36. BOC - Jessica Katae, Ramblers
B reserves - Imperials 35, Mypolonga 30. BOC - Katrina Jones, Imperials
C grade - Mannum 62, Mypolonga 30. BOC - Madison Muirhead, Mannum
Intermediate 1 - Mypolonga 67, Imperials 24. BOC - Rebekah Wagenknecht, Mypolonga
Intermediate 2 - Jervois 47, Mypolonga 29. BOC - Alicia Jacobs, Jervois
Intermediate 3 - Ramblers 35, Mypolonga 30. BOC - Camryn Brehaut, Mypolonga
Junior 1 - Imperials 46, Mypolonga 29. BOC - Ayden Atkinson, Imperials
Junior 2 - Ramblers 28, Tailem Bend 18. BOC - Elly Burgemeister, Ramblers
Sub Junior 1 - Imperials 27, Ramblers 20. BOC - Indii Garrett, Imperials
Sub Junior 2 - Mypolonga 26, Imperials 12. BOC - Caitlin Gravestocks, Mypolonga
