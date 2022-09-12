The Murray Valley Standard

Mypolonga wins Murray Bridge netball A grade grand final

By Sharon Hansen
Mypolonga 2022 A grade premiers - front from left, Emma Kluske (captain), Kelly Altmann, McKenzie Rathjen, Eden Thomas, Zoe Diment (holding Paxton Diment)m middle, Georgia Steinert, Stacey Hein, Ashleigh Horsnell, back, Keeley Rathjen, Kara Martin (holding Angus Martin), Sharmon Banks (coach), Kate Tucker (holding Tom Tucker), Stacey Kempe (holding Marley Clarke), Lauren Nolan (holding Harry Tucker), Nadia Martin (PCP), Sue Horsnell (team manager), Sheridan OBrien (asst coach). Picture by William Bailey.

In a clash of the titans, Mypolonga has won the title of River Murray netball A grade premiers after defeating Imperials by 14 goals.

