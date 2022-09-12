It is not often parking in the centre of Murray Bridge is reserved for unique and interesting modes of transport, but recently it was horse-power of a different kind which needed a spot at the Murray Bridge Marketplace.
At the latest Coffee with a Cop session, it was police interaction of a different kind when two mounted police officers joined the local constabulary at the bi-monthly public meet and chat.
The hour-long session on Tuesday, September 6, allowed officers to make at least 10 to 15 coffees and field questions from the community and attempt to address some issues as a way to break down the barriers between the police and public.
Coffee with a Cop will continue with the next session to take place on Tuesday, November 1, at the Murray Bridge Marketplace from 10.30am to 11.30am.
And who knows who will be turning up this time for a catch-up with the public?
