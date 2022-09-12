Players, coaches, umpires and friends gathered at the Murray Bridge Racing Club for the 2022 Mail Medal Count.
Following an inspirational opening from River Murray Football League's (RMFL) president, Michelle Hill, it did not take long for the awards night to get underway.
Imperial Football Club's Harley Montgomery stole the night, winning the 2022 RMFL Mail Medal, but many other players finished the night on a high and took home awards.
"Well, what a year we've had," Ms Hill said.
"Not all good I'm afraid but, we are here finally to celebrate the year that it was and to acknowledge and give accolades to those that have had an impact on our league."
Awards of merit were presented to three volunteers for their outstanding work towards the league - volunteers Meagan Abbott, James Lawrence and David Newell.
Luke Harrowfield was awarded RMFL player life member and Roger Head RMFL player/umpire life member.
Starting with the younger age brackets, the under 16 and under 18 medals were presented.
Blake Pedler, from Tailem Bend, took home the trophy for leading goal kicker in the under 16 while Jaiden Mole, Imperials, took home the same in the under 18 league.
There was a tie in the under 16 Bryan Medal winners with both Anthony Long and Kyle Staker taking home the victory.
The under 18 award winners were Mypolonga's Riley winning the Connolly Medal, and Noah Attril-Podirsky, from Imperials, runner-up.
In the reserves Joel Eckermann, Mypolonga, took home the Lokan Medal with team-mate Brad Martin awarded the leading goalkicking trophy.
The medal count was tight towards the end with Imperials' Ash Temby just missing the mark for the Lokan Medal, coming in at second place.
The 2022 RMFL Mail Medal was awarded to Harley Montgomery, from Imperials, who has had a great year for the club.
Runner-up was Meningie's Brad Thompson who took the stage and thanked those who supported him.
In other league awards, Imperial player Louis DeMichele won Daish Irrigation's Player of the Year.
Rising star Keynan Harradine, from Ramblers, earned the title of best under 21 player in the league for 2022.
Defender of the Year was Tailem Bend's Daniel Perks, and seeing his name in lights yet again, Imperials' Louis DeMichele was crowned Best Ruckman.
After some spectacular mark montages, Mackenzie Hansen won the Mark of the Year, and Sam Sanders scored a spectacular Goal of the Year.
Josh Scott, from Jervois took home the title of leading goal kicker.
Imperial Football Club won the Lyall Parker Club Championship award.
In an exciting match up, Imperials and Jervois captains and coaches took to the stage to catch a glimpse of the championship trophy before the upcoming grand final.
