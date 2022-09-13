Wellington Ferry set for cable replacements

A popular Murraylands ferry service will be temporarily closed due to an upgrade on its cable system.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport have advised that there will be a temporary closure of the Wellington Ferry on Wednesday, September 21 between 10am and 2pm.
The disruption is to replace the upstream and downstream cables, per the Cable Replacement Program.
If community members and visitors are seeking a pathway to cross, the alternative will be at Tailem Bend (upstream).
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport have said that "We apologise for any inconvenience and thank ferry users for their patience."
