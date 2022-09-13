Mid Murray Council, mourning the loss of a monarch

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the Mid Murray Council and community have voiced their sadness and shown their support for the Royal Family.
Flags have been raised at half-mast since the Queen's death and the Mid Murray Council has made a stand of silence in Tuesday's council meeting as a sign of respect.
Previous Mid Murray Mayor and mayoral candidate, Dave Burgess, said he is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the Mid Murray Council join with the rest of the nation in mourning.
"She was an outstanding world leader, brought stability in unstable times and I think in a world of conflict, where it's important to have good allies, the great strength of the Commonwealth being led by the Queen means we do have those good allies," Mr Burgess said.
"At a local level I think the Queen has been a major part of what's developed Australia."
While there are currently no plans to hold a commemorative service in the Mid Murray region, council will be following the State and Federal government's lead and supports the upcoming day of mourning public holiday on Thursday, September 22.
Mayoral candidates Simone Bailey and Kevin Myers also voiced their deep condolences to the Royal Family in these sad times.
"I extend my deepest sympathies to all members of the Royal family, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Mrs Bailey said.
"The Queen's lifetime of public duty to the Crown, the Commonwealth, and to millions of people across the globe was exceptional and I thank her for that service.
"She was a trailblazer, inspiring women like myself in leadership roles," she said.
Mr Myers said it has been a sad loss of a great life to the Commonwealth, and to the World in general.
