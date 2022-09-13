The Murray Valley Standard

Johns on top in monster bridge field

September 13 2022 - 7:00am
Austin Johns snatched the victory. Picture: Supplied

Young local Austin Johns tamed the 125 strong Drakes Supermarket Stableford field on the weekend but he needed every one of his fantastic 42 point score to snatch victory.

