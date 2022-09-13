Johns on top in monster bridge field

Young local Austin Johns tamed the 125 strong Drakes Supermarket Stableford field on the weekend but he needed every one of his fantastic 42 point score to snatch victory.
Edging out red hot "B" grader Craig Pearson by a single shot put him in the spotlight for a week.
That spotlight has revealed this was just Austin's second comp round after gaining his handicap last month, but his honeymoon period might be over rather quickly as golflink has pruned his handicap in from 29 to 23 for his next round here, in a savage response to a brilliant round.
The handicapper has no mercy for any golfer.
The chilly but fine day allowed for some pretty good golf as sunny spring is still yet to raise its head.
Echunga visitor Mark Hodgkison putted his way to "A" grade victory with an excellent 39 points.
Just holding off Aaron Zrim who held his nerve on the last hole this week to record a one over the card 38 points.
Craig Pearson went so close to making it consecutive Saturday successes which would have been an amazing feat in itself, but his outstanding 41 points just missed.
He had runner up Echunga's Neil Sylvia covered in the "B" grade.
Colin Baker is a fairly typical "C" grader with his wildly fluctuating formline giving no clue as to what is about to be dished up on any given day.
This was one of his better days - 38 points and a win from the 37 point Jake McIntosh.
Visitors dominated the ball winners list with all worthy of mention for their good rounds on the tight foreign course with the many fast and tricky sloping greens.
Thirty-seven points for Terry Marsh and James Day.
Mike Haslett, Joel King, David Holtham, Corey Dahlitz, Anthony Carter and the hard sledging Graeme Vivian each returned 36.
Graeme Munt, Peter Allen, President Bolton and Glenmore Hattam shot 35's and Dan Murphy and Mark Roberts had 34s.
KG Graetz had a great start to his round, promptly hitting the wrong ball with his second hit of the day and never recovering.
New member Shane Williss is learning the golfer's lingo fairly quickly having been heard bemoaning straight after his round that he had left plenty of shots out on course.
He was a bit confused though when told by a fellow golfer that if he grabbed a golf buggy, went back out there and found them that he could add points on to his score.
The player with possibly the worst swing in the club, Con Jones, sizzled on the back nine to win the Pro comp with a fabulous 22 points.
In fairness though, Con would be regarded by many as having one of the best short games in the club.
Visitor Shaun Brine had little idea what the Yabby was all about but he knew at day's end after winning it with a gorgeous strike on the short 4th hole and putting his ball closest to the pin.
The eagle's nest has gone off again to eagle magnet Aaron Zrim who blasted his ball into orbit off his driver up and over the trees on the par four 15th to within a metre of the hole for more badly needed golf balls for himself.
Everyone psyche yourselves up for a Par comp this Saturday.
