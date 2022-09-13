The Murray Valley Standard

Over one-hundred kilometres later, Kane Cornes stops in Tailem Bend

SL
By Sam Lowe
September 13 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Port Adelaide football star, Kane Cornes, stops at Tailem Bend's Riverside Hotel for an overnight stay. Picture: Supplied

Former Port Adelaide football star, Kane Cornes, has stopped for a breather at the Riverside Hotel in Tailem Bend after running over 120 kilometres (km) in two days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.