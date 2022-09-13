Former Port Adelaide football star, Kane Cornes, has stopped for a breather at the Riverside Hotel in Tailem Bend after running over 120 kilometres (km) in two days.
Raising money for children's cancer charity, MyRoom, Kane has taken on the challenge of running the 725km trip from Adelaide to Melbourne in a mere 10 days, with plans to run 65km a day.
After running a marathon on a treadmill to raise money for MyRoom last year, Kane said he and his team thought of ways to level it up this year, and the Adelaide to Melbourne run is where they landed.
"Well Shane Crawford did it 12 years ago, and I remember just watching him do it ... I just thought it was incredible, and I've always liked Crawf, he was one of my heroes when I was sort of coming through and it was just always in the back of my mind that I wouldn't mind doing something like that," Kane said.
"This year with everything back to normal now, the return of MyRoom with a big audience, a big studio and a big crowd, we thought we'd do something special."
With 15 years of AFL training and 25km a day worth of running under his belt, Kane said it has still been nearly impossible to train for his multi-day ultramarathon level event.
Joining Kane on his journey are his support team, who are always ready to give him a relaxing massage after his day's run.
But Kane said that it is not only his team that provides him with the support and energy to keep going, it is the people that he sees along the way.
"I think the support has been overwhelming, so that's been nice," Kane said.
"I've got a good team here, these guys have been helping a lot, and just people on the side of the road cheering along, but I guess the big one is seeing the donations trickle through, knowing that all the money is going to people, kids and families who really need it.
"Every morning we check the donations page, so that's been inspiring as well, we're nearly at $150,000 and our goal is $200,000 so hopefully we can push past that," he said.
Kane said that travelling through regional towns like Murray Bridge and Tailem Bend on his journey to Melbourne will provide a platform for people to recognise and support charities like MyRoom.
"It's been good, it's been nice, I see smiling faces and people in their front yards waving along, and then obviously you see it online and you feel that ... it's been great," Kane said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.