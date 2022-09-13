Discover what's on in the Murraylands

PRACTICE ON THE SPEEDWAY
Murray Bridge Speedway Practice: All Divisions
Saturday, September 17, Murray Bridge Speedway, 10am-5pm. Competitors hit the Murray Bridge Speedway for a practice run before the upcoming official opening. For more information, visit http://www.murraybridgespeedway.com/schedule.asp
AUTHOR TALK
with Meredith Appleyard
Monday, September 19, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm, hear from author Meredith Appleyard about her latest book 'Becoming Beth', For more information, call 8539 1175
HITTING THE TRACK
Murray Bridge Speedway Official Opening
Saturday, September 24, 5pm, Murray Bridge Speedway. Everyone is invited to the official opening of the 2022/23 Murray Bridge Speedway season. For more information on booking tickets, visit https://tickets.speedwaytickets.com.au/events/23504
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee On The River Mannum
Sunday, September 25, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
SOCIAL FUN
Murray Bridge Pensioners Association
Wednesday, September 28, 1.30 pm at John Dohler Hall, 31 Swanport Rd, Murray Bridge, guest speakers, activities and more; for information contact secretary Pauline Thiele on 8531 0415.
SEASON BEGINS
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday, September 28, 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, An opportunity to acknowledge the members of Strathalbyn Racing Club and encourage more to join for the new season, phone 8536 2248 for more details.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Murray Valley Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.