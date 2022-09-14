The Murray Valley Standard

Jervois looks for three-peat as Imperials strives for glory

September 14 2022 - 2:30am
Dylan Barry, Jervois, gets the ball away during the league qualifying final against Imperials. Picture by William Bailey.

Jervois will look to make it three premierships in a row as it takes on Imperials in the River Murray Football League grand final on Saturday.

