Jervois looks for three-peat as Imperials strives for glory

Jervois will look to make it three premierships in a row as it takes on Imperials in the River Murray Football League grand final on Saturday.
The game is set to be a tough, hard-fought clash with both sides not afraid to hold their ground for the right to lift the shield high.
Imperials have had a win over Jervois this year, but the Bluds have ruled the other three matches, winning 90-55 in the qualifier.
The Blues have to lift their game early as they have the propensity to start slow, which gives Jervois ample time to put scores on the board.
Johnny Boras was well held last week against Meningie, leaving the Blues' Sean Samblich and Harley Montgomery to kick goals, but that can't happen in the final.
At the other end Jervois has a huge two-pronged goal-kicking machine with Ben Hansen and Josh Scott, which Imperials need to shut down.
It will be a hard day for the Imperial defenders, with leader Scott McMahon having to keep tabs on his placements in defence.
It is sure to be one of the great league grand final matches with names who are synonymous with both clubs vying for glory.
Jervois have the Love brothers, Owen and Ray; the Barrys, Dylan and Zane, Mackenzie and Ben Hansen as well as locals such as Mitchelle Noye, Tom and Luke Kluske and Ty Burkett who would love to make it three-in-a-row.
For Imperials there are names such as Nathan and Kyle Daish, Sam and Louis DeMichele, Mitchell Lienert, Ryan Farnham, Aiden Morrell and the evergreen Luke Harrowfield who would love to cause an upset and grab the silverware.
Prediction: Jervois to win for a three-peat.
The two best sides all year will fight it out for the title of premiers, as the Blues and Tigers gear up for a monster clash.
It will be a mighty clash at either end as two of the River Murray Football League's all-time goal scoring titans will try to help their team get over the line.
Mypo's Brad Martin and Imperial's Brad Shiell have been goal-scoring machines and their team-mates will be looking for more of the same in this vital match.
It could be the case of shutdown a 'Brad' and you may walk away with the trophy.
Joel Eckermann and Josh Hein will need to take charge of the ball for the Tigers and give them some run and carry.
The Blues' Ash Temby, Clint DeMichele and Josh Ritter are proponents of the game and will be able to link up play across the field.
Imperials have had the wood on Mypolonga this year, but it is too close to call.
Prediction: The Blues to just scrape over the line in a tough battle.
In this grade, just as in the other junior grand final matches, Tailem Bend and Imperials will meet to do battle for the premiership title.
The Eagles would be feeling a little confident that they can match it with the Blues after having the wood over them in the qualifying final.
But it was a fast-finishing Imperial side that started very slowly in that game, giving Tailem Bend too much scope to get their hands on the ball.
The Blues squandered shots on goal in the final term, kicking 3.6 to 0.1, which was not enough to get the win.
Tailem Bend will need the likes of captain Jaiden Dawson and Naite Chandler to drive the ball and provide direction if they are to go out winners on grand final day.
Players such as Noah Attrill-Podirsky and Riley Franke will need to do the same for the Blues.
The other notable is the question, will Jaiden Mole pull on his boots for this game or will he be elevated to the league match?
Prediction: Imperials should not allow Tailem Bend the better start, so the Blues to win.
If history plays a part in the result, Imperials should be able to squeeze Tailem Bend out of contention in their under 16 grand final match.
Results over the season have been mixed in their four clashes - both sides finishing the equal points on the table - with Tailem Bend winning the first two meetings and Imperials the last two.
Both sides have quality players, with Tailem Bend's Brock Pedler and Jackson Kowald leading the charge and Imperial's Kyle Staker and Zack Taylor showing their class.
The question is which Eagles side will turn up to play in the big dance?
Prediction: Tailem Bend may just sneak over the line in this game.
Imperials are set to take on Tailem Bend in a clash of the two sides who sit at the top of the table.
The Eagles snuck across the line in their preliminary final against Mypolonga, holding out a Tigers side which had its chances to take the win.
In their first clash in April, Tailem ran out winners 50-28, but since then Imperials have had the wood over the Eagles in their round 11 and 18 meetings.
It was a similar scene in qualifying final, where Imperials were able to score more freely to take a 30-point win.
It would have to be a herculean effort for Tailem Bend to snatch premiership victory, but as they say, "never say never".
Prediction: Imperials for the win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.