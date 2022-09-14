The Murray Valley Standard
Murray Bridge Mayor says city has strong future

By Brenton Lewis
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:35am, first published 1:05am
One of the ways that Council has managed to maintain its financial sustainability over the past years has been its robust approach to financial planning. On Monday, September 12, Council adopted a Long Term Financial Plan covering the next 10 years. The Plan takes into account the 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget which was approved on 14 June 2022 and considers future economic indicators to provide a financial Plan for Council.

