Murray Bridge Mayor says city has strong future

At the Council Meeting on behalf of the Rural City of Murray Bridge, the Mayor noted with sadness the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral in the early hours of Friday morning aged 96. Queen Elizabeth was the United Kingdom's longest serving monarch and for the 70 years of her reign was the only monarch, many people ever knew. Queen Elizabeth's reign was notable for her service to her country and the broader Commonwealth and because of that, she will be fondly remembered by many around the world.