Murray Bridge Mayor says city has strong future

One of the ways that Council has managed to maintain its financial sustainability over the past years has been its robust approach to financial planning. On Monday, September 12, Council adopted a Long Term Financial Plan covering the next 10 years. The Plan takes into account the 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget which was approved on 14 June 2022 and considers future economic indicators to provide a financial Plan for Council.
The Plan notes that CPI for Adelaide increased by 6.4% for the year to 30 June 2022 and that forecasts are that CPI will continue to be high through to 2023/24, causing cost pressures over this period. Regardless, Council has a plan for a strong and sustainable financial future.
With the region's population estimated to increase to 28,000 by 2040, the Plan provides Council with a path for sustainable expenditure which enables continued investment in the community. This will include projects such as the work being undertaken at Sturt Reserve, recently showcased through the official opening of the Wharf Landside Shelter on Friday 2 September.
One of Council's prides is the much-loved Lerwin Aged Care Facility. At September's meeting we received a report from its Governance Committee highlighting the work carried out to ensure high quality care of our elderly residents. Lerwin is currently operating at near full occupancy after the recent upgrade and has successfully managed the Covid situation with minimal impact on resident care. Council congratulated the Committee and the staff for the commitment and achievements.
Council noted that Local Government Elections have commenced, moving it into Caretaker mode during which time Council will be limited in the decisions it can make to ensure that it does not limit or constrain the incoming Council.
At the Council Meeting on behalf of the Rural City of Murray Bridge, the Mayor noted with sadness the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral in the early hours of Friday morning aged 96. Queen Elizabeth was the United Kingdom's longest serving monarch and for the 70 years of her reign was the only monarch, many people ever knew. Queen Elizabeth's reign was notable for her service to her country and the broader Commonwealth and because of that, she will be fondly remembered by many around the world.
