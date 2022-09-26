Murray Bridge council offers free green waste days

Free green organic waste days are being offered by the Rural City of Murray Bridge around four times a year, allowing ratepayers to drop their clean waste at the Brinkley Recycling and Transfer Station.
On Friday, October 7, from 8am-4pm and Saturday, October 8, from 10am-3pm, the transfer station will be open to take green waste such as grass clippings, leaves and prunings for free for people with proof of residency.
Acceptable items can include grass clippings, leaves, pruned and small branches up to 100mm in diameter.
Loads will be limited to trailers up to and including 8ft x 5ft, but unlimited visits are allowed on the open days.
Items which are not acceptable include pallets, artificial turf, hard rubbish and declared weeds and plants, which include bamboo, olive, poplar, rose, blackberry, kikuyu and couch.
People using the free drop-off service will be required to unload the green waste themselves.
Non-acceptable green waste can be disposed of at the Brinkley site for a fee or placed in kerbside collection green organics bins where the material is handled differently.
The drop-off days are subject to state and federal government pandemic advice and everyone must adhere to social distancing requirements.
- Details: for information on what is not acceptable visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/services/your-environment/waste-management/free-green-waste-drop-off-at-brinkley
For more information contact the Brinkley Waste and Recycling Facility on 8532 6385 or email or admin@ahrwma.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.