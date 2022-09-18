Mid Murray council free green waste days

As the days begin to get warmer, it may be a good time to tackle some gardening chores in as spring arrives in the Mid Murray region.
To help residents get out their tools and equipment, the Mid Murray Council is hosting a free green waste across the district during October.
The Free Green Waste Disposal dates are Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2.
The council will accept green waste such as grass clippings, prunings, leaves, small branches up to 100mm in diameter.
It will not accept commercial loads of materials, waste or hard rubbish, soil and proclaimed weeds such as rose, poplar, blackberry, gorse, olive, bridal creeper, kikuyu, couch and bamboo.
The council is also offering free hard waste disposal vouchers for eligible ratepayers who receive a kerbside collection service/transfer station access card.
The vouchers give ratepayers the chance to get rid of up to two 8ft x 5ft trailer loads of waste at any of the council's waste transfer stations for free.
Hard rubbish, also known as hard waste, inlclude items that do not fit into supplied waste bins such as furniture, building material and green waste.
The council will not accept items such as tyres, asbestos, mattresses and ensembles, commercial contractor waste.
s that don't fit into or are not accepted in your general waste bins, including Household Furniture and Waste, Building Material and Green Waste.
- Details: For transfer station locations and times, to apply for vouchers or for more information visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au or call 8569 0100.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.