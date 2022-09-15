The Murray Valley Standard

Mannum Road stobie polls get a refresh

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 18 2022 - 11:29pm, first published September 15 2022 - 1:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from Murray Bridge North School have painted the stobie poles on Mannum Road. Picture supplied

People making the journey along Mannum Road will be delighted to see new artwork lining the street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.