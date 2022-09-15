People making the journey along Mannum Road will be delighted to see new artwork lining the street.
Students from the Aboriginal Education Unit programs at Murray Bridge North School have worked hard over the past few weeks to paint stobie poles with their cultural stories.
The project was led by the Rural City of Murray Bridge to revive the old and faded artwork that was previously seen.
Ngarrindjeri Elders Aunty Rosslyn Richards and Aunty Suzi Koolamatrie, with support from teachers and students designed the artworks around Indigenous flora and fauna, creating a sense of place and community.
Aunty Richards was prideful that the group was able to work together and showcase Aboriginal culture through art.
"Some of the students felt they were not very good at art, but with assistance from Suzi and me they were happy with their work and impressed with the results," she said.
"I enjoyed myself and the company of the students very much."
Council Arts Development Team Leader and Gallery Director Fulvia Mantelli said community art and placemaking projects like this play an important role in building community identity.
"It enriches our connection to place, while also improving social cohesion and resilience - especially for our young people," she said.
Previously, the poles were painted in the council's branding colours and the students created their designs using the same colour palette.
This project has created a distinct look and feel along the street, inspiring pride in the participating students and the broader school community.
Importantly, students were given the opportunity to learn about First Nations culture while building their practical and creative skills.
