For six and a half years they've served up beautiful, flakey pasties to the Murraylands community, but now the time for the red hot ovens to shutdown has come.
Popular Murray Bridge bakery and coffee shop, Pies 4 U will close its doors on Friday, September 16 at 5pm.
Mypolonga residents and owners, Gloria and Malcolm Butler have filled stomachs from near and far with all the classics, including the Murray Bridge favourite, the savory slice.
Community members and visitors are encouraged to drop into the store at 16 Bridge Street, Murray Bridge to help the Pies 4 u staff sell out their stock.
Pies 4 U was contacted for comment, but did not pick up. We will continue to get a comment, but understand it may be a busy time.
