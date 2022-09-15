The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge bakery and coffee shop, Pies 4 U is set to close its doors, communtiy urged to grab a bite

Updated September 16 2022 - 12:14am, first published September 15 2022 - 11:42pm
Gloria Butler's Pies 4 U bakery will close its doors today. There's still time to grab yourself a splendid savory slice before the final door close. Picture: File.

For six and a half years they've served up beautiful, flakey pasties to the Murraylands community, but now the time for the red hot ovens to shutdown has come.

