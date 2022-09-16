The Wellington Strawberry Fete is set to return and celebrate 60 years of delicious fun.
After last year's event was cancelled, the family fun day with an abundance of strawberries and cream to eat is set to return with a berry big lineup.
COVID threw a spanner in the works for the event and now after three long years the 2022 Fete will return and host a big range of homemade goodies with crafts, plants and original paintings.
Wellington Strawberry Fete organiser, Robert Radford said that it feels great to finally be back.
"This will be the first time in three years that we're back," Mr Radford said.
"It's our single most important fundraiser for the year."
There are still spots open for stall hires, but it's urged that anyone wanting to participate in the Wellington Strawberry Fete book their spot immediately.
'There are spots still available," Mr Radford said.
"But, they're filling up fast, so get onto it very soon."
For the rev-heads there will be an abundance of classic cars that you can gaze upon and grab a photo with.
The Fete will also hold: Live music, home produce, a blacksmith, bric-a-brac, kids- activities, face painting, farm animals, and of course the star attraction, strawberries with every kind of side.
The Wellington Strawberry Fete will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Wellington Hall, 3395 Jervois Road.
If you're looking to book a stall, please contact Robert Radford on 0418 823 760 or you can email him at randjradford@bigpond.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.